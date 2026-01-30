Green Bay women extend win streak to 10 with 66–52 victory

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Jenna Guyer and Maddy Skorupski each posted double-doubles as the Green Bay women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 10 games with a 66–52 victory over Wright State on Thursday night at the Kress Center.

Guyer led the Phoenix with 20 points and 10 rebounds, recording her third double-double in the last four games. Skorupski added 10 points and a season-high 11 rebounds, while Meghan Schultz finished with 12 points to give Green Bay three players in double figures.

Green Bay (18-5, 13-0 Horizon League) took control early and never trailed after the opening minutes. The Phoenix opened the game with a 9–0 run late in the first quarter and led 15–7 after one. A strong second quarter pushed the advantage to 33–15 at halftime.

The Phoenix continued to build the lead in the second half, stretching it to 25 points late in the third quarter before cruising to the win.

Green Bay took care of the basketball, finishing with 21 assists and a season-low six turnovers. Kamy Peppler dished out eight assists and surpassed the 500-career assist mark, while Carley Duffney added four.

Defensively, the Phoenix limited Wright State to 28.1 percent shooting and forced 13 turnovers, converting those takeaways into 12 points. Guyer led Green Bay with two steals.

The Phoenix narrowly won the rebounding battle, 44–43, including 12 offensive boards.

With the win, Green Bay extended its winning streak against Wright State to 14 games and improved to 77–7 all-time in the series.

Green Bay will begin a three-game road trip Thursday at Robert Morris. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. CST.