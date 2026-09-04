Green Bay native James Flanigan ready for homecoming at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — James Flanigan has spent much of his life around Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay native grew up about 10 minutes from the stadium and attended many Packers games each year as a kid. He also participated in Packers halftime events, including the quarterback challenge.

On Sunday, Flanigan will return to the stadium, this time as a member of the Notre Dame football team when the Fighting Irish take on Wisconsin.

“It means a lot, it's just very special,” Flanigan said. “I mean, what are the odds that I get to come to Notre Dame, the place my dad played, and by chance we get to play at Lambeau? You know, I live 10 minutes away.”

Flanigan attended Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay before following in his father's footsteps to Notre Dame.

His father, Jim Flanigan Jr., played defensive tackle for the Fighting Irish before a 10-year NFL career that included a season with the Packers.

His late grandfather, Jim Flanigan Sr., also played for Green Bay. He was a rookie on the Packers' 1967 championship team and played in the Ice Bowl against the Dallas Cowboys. He died in December 2025 at age 80.

The family also has a connection to the University of Wisconsin. Flanigan's uncle, Brian, played football for the Badgers, while his mother and other family members attended Wisconsin.

Growing up, Flanigan said both schools were part of his life.

“My two favorite teams growing up were definitely Notre Dame and Wisconsin,” he said.

Flanigan, a highly-touted high school recruit, ultimately chose Notre Dame, where he is entering his second season with the Fighting Irish.

He said the connection between Notre Dame and Green Bay makes his experience at Notre Dame even more meaningful.

“The cool thing about Notre Dame, just kind of all the tradition and, you know, obviously, you know, not only my dad coming here, but just like kind of the ties between Notre Dame and the Packers are really special,” Flanigan said.

Now, Flanigan's younger brother is following a similar path. He attends Notre Dame Academy and is committed to play football at Notre Dame.

That will mean plenty of family and friends in the stands Sunday. Flanigan said his mother has taken responsibility for handling the family's ticket requests.

“What I've been told to do is say that my mom handles the tickets, you know, which she does,” Flanigan said. “They're doing a great job looking out for me and, you know, trying to work with people to get a bunch of tickets and manage all that.”

Flanigan's Notre Dame teammates have also been asking him about Green Bay and what it is like to play at Lambeau Field.

He said one of the things that stands out about the stadium is how closely it is connected to the surrounding neighborhood.

“You have like this neighborhood, right, and then just in the middle of it is Lambeau Field,” Flanigan said. “My high school was like pretty much right down the street.”

For all the memories he has made at Lambeau, Flanigan knows Sunday's game will require his focus to shift once he takes the field.

He has spent time visualizing the moment of running out of the tunnel and playing in front of his hometown crowd.

“I think I'll take a moment to take that in, but then after that, everybody's kind of focused on, you know, the next play,” Flanigan said.

Sunday will give the Green Bay native a chance to play in the stadium he grew up around, while representing the school that has been part of his family's football history for generations.