Green Bay native Amari Allen thriving as freshman at Alabama

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — This time last year, Amari Allen was playing in packed FRCC gyms, throwing down highlight dunks with his grandfather seated in the front row.

Now, the former Ashwaubenon star is doing it in the SEC as a key contributor for a ranked Alabama team.

“I wouldn't say I expected to come in here and have as much of an impact, especially with the guys we have,” Allen said. “I feel like we're one of the deepest guard teams in the country. We have good forwards, we're good at every spot, so I didn't know what my impact was gonna be.”

Allen is coming off a 23-point performance that included six made 3-pointers. But he says scoring is only part of what he brings to the floor.

“Offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, tips, charges, steals, deflections — all the hustle stuff,” Allen said.

At Alabama, those plays are tracked as “blue-collar points.” After each win, the player with the most earns a hard hat award. Allen leads the team with eight.

“It’s a thing that they do here, and I really like it,” Allen said. “It really helps me lose myself in the game. I focus on that, and then the points, assists, rebounds, shooting percentages — all that other stuff just comes along with it.”

His production has also drawn national attention. Allen is projected as a first-round pick in some NBA mock drafts. Still, he says his focus remains on the team.

“If you look ahead and get focused on that, first I think that's selfish. That's thinking about you instead of the team when right now we're just trying to win games and win a national championship,” Allen said.

For his family, the rise has happened quickly.

“It's crazy,” his mother, Amanda Servais, said. “It's crazy. I do tell him to keep his mind clear, don’t have the pressure because at the end of the day you didn't know it was going to start happening this quick.”

Allen’s family has followed him everywhere, making repeated trips to Tuscaloosa and traveling across the country for road games, from Las Vegas to New York.

“It's not an easy flight and drive, but I love going,” his grandfather, Tom Servais, said when asked how often he travels to see Allen play. “I have to pinch myself sometimes. It's like a dream come true for him and all of us.”

One moment stood out.

“When he got introduced at Madison Square Garden to the lights flashing, the crowd, and ‘Amari Allen from Green Bay, Wisconsin,’ that was the moment,” Tom Servais said.

His mom, Amanda Servais, said her moment came earlier in the season.

“The very first game when he started, I cried during the national anthem and then getting his name called, that was very surreal for me — just that he's made it to this, his dream, one of his goals in his life. So that was a surreal moment,” she said.

No matter the arena, Allen knows his family will be there — and he knows exactly where to find them in the stands. He can also spot his grandfather’s reaction.

“Yeah, I know exactly where they sit. They sit a little bit to the right behind our bench. The first couple of games, I think he was tearing up a little bit. I feel like he's kind of gotten used to it now, but the security guards know him. I feel like everybody knows him around here — my grandpa. He always has my jersey on,” Allen said.

“It means a lot to me. They do so much for me. They've been doing this since I was in elementary school all the way through college.”

With the SEC tournament and March Madness approaching, the next chapter is just beginning.

“I'm real excited. SEC tournament, March Madness — it's a dream to play in. Just take one game at a time and let's see what we can do once March comes,” Allen said.