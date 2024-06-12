Green Bay listed as potential training site for teams competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The International Federation of Association Football — FIFA — has listed Green Bay as a potential training site for teams competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA released the first edition of its online Team Base Camp brochure. It includes a list of potential locations where the 48 teams participating can choose to establish their "homes away from home" during the World Cup.

FIFA says Green Bay is one of the nine cities outside of the host cities where teams can choose to stay during most of the group stage. The teams would train at Lambeau Field and stay at Lodge Kohler.

FIFA says teams will officially choose the base camps they want in late 2025.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is taking place between 16 host cities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.