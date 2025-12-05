Green Bay let late lead slip as Robert Morris surges to Horizon League win

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Robert Morris stunned Green Bay with a last-second layup Thursday night, handing the Phoenix an 80–78 loss in their Horizon League opener.

Nikolaos Chitikoudis lifted the Colonials (7–3, 1–0) to the win, slipping in the go-ahead bucket with 2.6 seconds remaining after RMU rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final minutes.

Green Bay (4–6, 0–1) put four players in double figures. Justin Allen led the way with 20 points, while Preston Ruedinger added 17 points and six assists. Marcus Hall chipped in 14 and C.J. O’Hara provided a spark with early scoring.

Robert Morris was paced by DeSean Goode, who posted 18 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Ryan Prather finished with 11 points, and bench contributors Darius Livingston and Cam Wilds each scored 10.

The Phoenix briefly controlled the second half, using a 13–2 run to go up 50–43, then later pushing the lead to 76–65 with just over three minutes to play. But the Colonials stormed back with a 13–2 response of their own. Livingston’s clutch three-pointer put RMU ahead 78–77 with 22 seconds left, setting up the dramatic finish after Allen split a pair of free throws to tie it.

Robert Morris held a 35–24 edge on the glass. Both teams turned the ball over 11 times. Green Bay shot 52% from the field, while the Colonials hit 48%.

Green Bay heads back on the road Sunday, visiting Wright State for its first Horizon League road test. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. CST.