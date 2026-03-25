Green Bay hosts USA Hockey Nationals for 15- and 16-year-old elite teams

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The nation’s top 15- and 16-year-old hockey players are converging in Green Bay this week for the USA Hockey Tier I Nationals, marking the second time the city has hosted the event.

Thirty-two teams from across the country are competing at the highest level of their age group, with many players eyeing opportunities in junior leagues and, eventually, the NHL.

For some programs, simply making it to nationals is historic. Max Gerum, a defenseman for the Providence Capitals, said it’s a milestone for a team playing in the tournament for the first time.

“A lot of us haven’t played together since the fall, but we’ve grown up playing together,” Gerum said. “We call ourselves a family, and it just feels amazing to be here. We’ve worked so hard, and now we get to show what we can do.”

Gerum said the team’s mindset is simple: treat every game like any other and focus on the hockey.

“We try to minimize the situation,” he said. “We all play great teams, so we just think it’s another day and another game. We want to show the type of hockey we play—fast, hard, and smart.”

For national powerhouses like Shattuck-St. Mary’s, the tournament is about defending a reputation and proving themselves against the best competition. Goaltender Cade Nystrom said the team thrives under the pressure.

“Everyone’s gunning for you,” Nystrom said. “It’s good knowing we’ll have strong competition every day. We practice hard, play hard, and now we get the chance to compete for a national championship. We’re excited to put in the work and show what we’ve done.”

The weeklong tournament spans multiple arenas, including the Cornerstone Community Center and De Pere Ice Arena. Don Chilson, manager of Cornerstone, said hosting the event takes more than 500 volunteers and a full year of planning.

“This is our biggest event in terms of days and participants,” Chilson said. “Teams from Florida, California, Rhode Island—people come from all over the country. They see our facilities and our community, and it really makes an impression.”

The schedule features pool play Tuesday through Thursday, quarterfinals Friday, semifinals Saturday, and championship games Sunday. Cornerstone Community Center will host all semifinal and final games.

Chilson said seeing young athletes and their families enjoy Green Bay is one of the most rewarding parts of hosting.

“At first, some people grumble about coming to Green Bay,” he said. “But once they get here, they realize it’s easy to get around, the people are friendly, and the facilities are top-notch. That’s really nice to hear from visitors.”

The tournament is expected to showcase future stars while providing an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike.

For more information on schedules, teams, and tickets, visit USA Hockey Nationals.