Green Bay holds off Cleveland State for 58–55 Horizon League win

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay women’s basketball team used a strong bench performance to edge Cleveland State 58–55 on Friday at home, improving to 5–0 in Horizon League play.

The Phoenix (10–5, 5–0) received 20 points from their reserves and placed three players in double figures. Jenna Guyer led Green Bay with 15 points and four steals. Kristina Ouimette scored a career-high 14 points off the bench, and Kamy Peppler added 10 points. Maddy Skorupski finished with five points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Green Bay’s defense played a key role, blocking seven shots. Meghan Schultz led the Phoenix with three blocks.

Izabella Zingaro paced Cleveland State with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Colbi Maples added 14 points and four rebounds.

After falling behind 10–5 early, Green Bay closed the first quarter on a 7–0 run to take a 16–13 lead. The Vikings responded in the second quarter, outscoring the Phoenix 19–10 to carry a 32–26 advantage into halftime.

Green Bay opened the third quarter with an 11–0 run, highlighted by three consecutive 3-pointers from Guyer, to regain the lead. Cleveland State answered later in the period, but Skorupski hit a shot just before the buzzer to give the Phoenix a 43–42 edge entering the fourth quarter.

The Vikings briefly moved ahead 52–50 late in the game before Green Bay answered with a decisive 6–0 run to take control with under a minute remaining. Cleveland State had a chance to take the lead in the final seconds, but missed two free throws, allowing the Phoenix to secure the win.

Green Bay made eight 3-pointers, forced 18 turnovers and played in front of a crowd of 2,300.

The Phoenix will look to remain unbeaten in conference play when they host Robert Morris on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST.