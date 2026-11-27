GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A hockey commercial in South Korea changed the trajectory of Siwan Gong's life.

At 8 years old, Gong was playing soccer and dreaming of a future in that sport. But after seeing the commercial, he decided to give hockey a try. By the end of his first practice, he had fallen in love with the game.

Now, 18 years old and thousands of miles from home, Gong is pursuing his dream of playing in the NHL as a forward for the Green Bay Gamblers.

According to his adviser, Kenneth Chung, Gong is the first player born and raised in South Korea and developed within the country's hockey system to play in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

“Ever since he started hockey, he always had dreams of playing in the NHL, playing in America,” Chung said, translating for Gong.

Developing his game in South Korea

While Gong's passion for hockey developed quickly, his skills took considerably longer.

His coach in South Korea, Yuwon Lee, recognized Gong's determination early on but knew there was significant work to be done.

“His passion for the sport was apparent immediately, but he didn't have the skills to back up his passion,” Chung said, translating for Lee.

Over the course of six years, Lee helped Gong develop his game, beginning with skating fundamentals, including posture, edge control and crossovers.

WATCH THE STORY HERE:

From South Korea to Green Bay: Siwan Gong's NHL Dream

A turning point came at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, where Gong competed against some of the world's top young hockey players. He developed friendships with American and Canadian players who encouraged him to pursue opportunities in North America, believing he had the ability to compete alongside them.

Rather than continue along the traditional path toward playing university hockey in South Korea, Gong decided to see how far the sport could take him overseas.

His training evolved following the Youth Olympics. Lee placed a greater emphasis on developing Gong's hockey IQ, creating game-like situations and spending hours each day drilling different scenarios to improve his decision-making.

As Gong prepared for the more physical style of hockey played in North America, Lee enlisted former professional players and members of South Korea's Olympic hockey team to help Gong adjust to competing against bigger, stronger opponents.

That preparation has helped Gong navigate another challenge in Green Bay: the language barrier.

“Even though there's a language barrier, he's very fluent in hockey, hockey systems,” Chung said.

Gong considers his hockey IQ one of his greatest strengths, particularly his ability to anticipate plays, make decisions and recognize passing opportunities.

His dedication extends beyond the rink. Chung recalled picking Gong up for dinner following a Gamblers game and watching him immediately pull up footage of the game to study. When Chung picked him up for lunch the following day, Gong was still reviewing the same game.

Gong also studies NHL players Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini as he continues to develop his own game.

Adjusting to life in Green Bay

Although Gong is still learning English, his teammates and coaches have helped make the transition to life in Wisconsin a positive experience.

Chung said Gong's teammates have made an effort to engage him in conversations since his arrival, speaking slowly and patiently as he develops his English skills.

Gong's host family has also played an important role in his adjustment. His host mother works as a teacher for Gamblers players, giving him additional opportunities to practice English at home.

Outside of hockey, Gong has developed a love for Chipotle and has been introduced to one of Wisconsin's biggest traditions: Packers football.

His host family, which has Packers season tickets, introduced him to the tailgating atmosphere surrounding Lambeau Field.

Gong compared the atmosphere outside the stadium during the Packers' game against the Minnesota Vikings to the excitement surrounding the World Cup in South Korea.

He's already picked a favorite NFL team.

“I asked him, ‘Who's your favorite team?’ He's like, ‘Oh, Packers, Green Bay,’” Chung said.

Gong hopes to attend a game at Lambeau Field in the coming weeks.

Inspiring the next generation

Gong's journey to North America wasn't without skepticism.

According to Chung, Gong and Lee faced criticism about whether Gong could compete at an elite level in North America.

Rather than abandon his aspirations, Gong used that criticism as motivation.

Now, his arrival in the USHL is generating excitement among young hockey players and their families back home.

Chung said some South Korean families who had considered moving to North America to provide their children with better hockey development opportunities are now reconsidering those plans after seeing what Gong accomplished while training in his home country.

For Gong and Lee, the opportunity represents more than an individual accomplishment. It's a chance to show young South Korean hockey players that they can develop their skills at home while pursuing opportunities internationally.

“It was through hard work, dedication, and, like, the right coaching that got him to where it is,” Chung said.

Gong's goals for this season extend beyond the ice. While he hopes to demonstrate his ability to compete at the next level of hockey, he also wants to become more comfortable and fluent in English.

For now, Green Bay is the latest stop in a journey that began with a hockey commercial and an 8-year-old's curiosity about an unfamiliar sport.

His ultimate goal remains the same: playing in the NHL.