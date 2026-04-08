Gamblers pipeline on display as former players reach Frozen Four

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Gamblers have built a reputation for developing top hockey talent, and that pipeline is on display at the Frozen Four.

Four former Gamblers players are competing on college hockey’s biggest stage this weekend, including North Dakota forward Will Zellers, last year’s USHL Player of the Year. Zellers has 18 goals and 16 assists this season.

“They've been so good in the past five, 10 years of developing players. Every time you see a tournament going on or something, there's always a Green Bay alum in it, so I think it just speaks volumes to everyone behind the scenes,” Zellers said.

Zellers said reaching the Frozen Four with North Dakota is meaningful after growing up a fan of the program.

“That means a lot to me. I grew up a UND fan my whole life, so they haven't been to the Frozen Four since I think 2016. For us to do it in this first year of the coaching staff and my first year, it's been unbelievable,” he said.

He will face a familiar opponent in Wisconsin forward Vasily Zelenov, his former Gamblers teammate. Wisconsin advanced after an overtime win against Michigan State.

Zelenov described the moment his team clinched a spot in the Frozen Four.

“One of those moments where you black out for a second. It was insane, just the emotions and all the adrenaline that you feel in the moment. It's amazing. I haven't been lucky enough to be a part of something like that,” he said.

The matchup adds another layer, with former teammates now on opposite sides.

“It'll be so special. I miss Vasily so much. He was such a great guy and such a hard worker too. It's going to be really fun going against him and seeing him after the game. He's always a funny dude, so it'll be great to see him,” Zellers said.

Zelenov echoed that sentiment while acknowledging the competition.

“He's a great player. Obviously he's having a good season, he's very creative. I wish him nothing but the best, but it'll be funny to see what it's like playing guys that were close to you last year,” he said.

Gamblers Head Coach Patrick McCadden said the players’ success reflects the work they put in during their time in Green Bay.

“Credit to them and the work they put in here last year, and they left this place in a great spot, so I'm excited for their success,” McCadden said.

The Gamblers’ presence extends beyond that matchup. Michigan forward Aidan Park, Zellers’ former roommate, is also in the field.

Denver defenseman Kent Anderson played for the Gamblers in 2022, and Denver Head Coach David Carle is a former Gamblers assistant.

Zelenov said the program’s reach speaks to its foundation.

“It just shows the kind of culture that Green Bay builds, the kind of scouting they do. It's great to see the alumni make it that far,” he said.