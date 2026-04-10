Gamblers lean on culture entering Clark Cup playoffs against Madison

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Playoff hockey has returned to Green Bay, and the Gamblers are entering the postseason with momentum and belief.

The Gamblers, the No. 3 seed in the United States Hockey League Clark Cup playoffs, host the No. 6 Madison Capitols this weekend in a best-of-three first-round series at the Resch Center.

Green Bay enters on a five-game winning streak after posting its most wins in more than a decade.

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Gamblers lean on culture, leadership entering USHL playoff matchup vs Madison

“At the end of the day, you want to win a championship,” said Mace’o Phillips, a Gamblers defenseman. “People want winners. That’s obviously kind of been our goal the whole year and especially my goal. I want to win a Clark Cup very badly, and yeah, I truly believe we are the right group to do it.”

Players and coaches point to culture as a key part of the team’s success.

That starts with co-captains Elliott Gulley and Brady O’Malley, who have spent the past three seasons leading the group.

“We talk about culture all the time as a staff, but they’re the ones that have to carry that message in the room and they’ve done a great job, and I think that’s why we’ve had the success we’ve had,” Gamblers Head Coach Patrick McCadden said.

Their connection goes beyond this season, with the two set to continue as teammates at Union College.

“We’ve been in this together since the start. It’s not easy. It’s not the easiest to control a group of 20 guys, but being able to have each other and bounce ideas off each other, we’ve been through it all — comeback wins, all that stuff — and it’s just about relying on what we’ve already gone through and relying on our culture and what we’ve built,” Gulley said.

That leadership has set the tone across the roster.

“They’ve really kind of led the way for all of us in our group and just kind of showed us what it takes to win and what it takes to be a good team,” Phillips said.

It has also created buy-in from a younger group still adjusting to the league.

“I think the young guys came in and they just listened so well. They really want to be a part of something special, so it makes it easy on us and just be that voice,” O’Malley said.

That cohesion began to take shape during a 14-game midseason win streak, when the group started to see what it was capable of.

“I think that win streak instilled a lot of belief in this group. It’s not easy to win that many straight in this league, and when we’re just hanging out as well, it’s a tight group and that’s the biggest part for us,” O’Malley said.

Now, that belief carries into the postseason, with the Gamblers entering on a five-game win streak.

“You definitely want to go in the playoffs feeling hot. We’re feeling confident for sure, but it’s a new season, so we’re not going to get cocky here and just keep our head down, keep working,” O’Malley said.

The Gamblers also have the best home record in the USHL at 22-8-1, giving them an advantage as the first round is at the Resch Center.

Players and coaches say that environment has played a key role all season.

“We’re so lucky to play here. It’s an unreal arena for junior hockey. We’ve got the best fans in the league and they help us out a ton,” O’Malley said.

“It’s awesome. Any time in a game there’s a little bit of lull when we’re home, the crowd picks us back up. We have the best fans in the USHL and to be back in front of them is exciting,” McCadden said.

For Gulley, the approach is simple.

“We’re always just competing for one more day with each other and hopefully it lasts a while and we get to stay here for as long as possible,” he said.

That mindset reflects what players say separates this team.

“No one cares who gets the credit, and I think that’s what’s most important about our team and what will hopefully take us far,” Gulley said.

With home ice and a locker room built on trust and accountability, the Gamblers believe they have what it takes to make a run.