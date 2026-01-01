Green Bay Gamblers ride 14-game win streak, close in on franchise record

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Gamblers are in the middle of one of the longest winning streaks in franchise history.

The Gamblers have won 14 straight games, the longest active streak in the USHL. A road win this weekend would make it 15, tying the franchise record. Green Bay did not lose a game in December.

Head Coach Pat McCadden said the streak reflects how the group has grown together and learned to respond in tight moments.

“I think it ultimately just comes down to how close our team has gotten and how resilient we’ve gotten,” McCadden said. “There’s been a lot of games we’ve been down in, and there’s just a feeling that we’re never out of games anymore.”

That confidence has developed through repeated comeback efforts throughout the season.

“It happens over experience where you do it for a game and then you do it another game,” McCadden said. “The next game we get into that we’re down, we know we can come back because we’ve done it.”

McCadden said the foundation for this run was in place before the season began, even if he did not expect a streak of this magnitude.

“I definitely liked the roster going into this year,” he said. “I knew we had a lot of depth. We had a lot more experience than our team did last year, which is huge in the USHL.”

With the success has come increased attention from opponents across the league.

“We’re going to get everyone’s best every night,” McCadden said. “People want to knock us off, so we’ve got to be ready every night for sure.”

McCadden said the team’s chemistry has been evident both on and off the ice, including after the holiday break.

“There’s an excitement,” he said. “The guys coming in and seeing each other again was exciting and different. It’s hard to manufacture that, and this team just has it.”

Despite the streak, McCadden said the focus remains on daily improvement and postseason positioning.

“The streak is great,” he said, “but at the end of the day, it’s not the goal to win 20 games in a row. The goal is to make the playoffs, get home ice advantage and hope to make a run.”

For Green Bay, the emphasis remains on taking the season one game at a time as the streak continues.