'Focused' Titans ready to take next step in Jennings' 2nd season

OSHKOSH, Wis. (NBC 26) — This season, UW-Oshkosh head coach Peter Jennings is a year older... and a year wiser.

After a 6-4 campaign in his debut season, Jennings said he's taking a more "introspective approach" in 2023.

"You can't be defined by the wins, as good as they are," Jennings said. "And you can't be defined by the losses, as defeating as they can be."

Last year, the Titans' four losses came by a total of just 23 points, with three of them coming by just three points each.

Now, there's a renewed energy around the squad.

"We're focused," Jennings said. "Extremely, extremely focused. It was a really good first year."

"There were obviously some things that maybe we left out on the field or a couple plays here or there that we wish we would have had back," he added. "But we hit the ground running in the offseason."

"I would honestly say we're a bunch of caged dogs right now," star quarterback Kobe Berghammer said. "We're just waiting to get let loose and run around, and make some plays."

The Titans chances this year may very well rest on Berghammer's right arm.

Last season, he led all WIAC quarterbacks with 37 touchdowns: 25 passing, 11 rushing, and even one as a receiver.

"If the sky was the limit last year, I think we might be talking about the moon," Jennings said, smiling. "(That's) the limit this year."

And nearly everyone around Berghammer is back, too.

The quarterback is one of ten starters returning on an offense that averaged nearly 34 points per game last season, good for third best in the WIAC.

"We were able to play with each other all last year, all through the spring and through camp," Berghammer said. "So I think there's just a level of confidence between everybody."

The Titans have an explosive, experienced offense and a fiery, hard-hitting defense. Will it equate to the 12th conference championship in program history and the team's first NCAA Division III playoff appearance since 2019?

"That's our biggest goal because we know this is the toughest conference in the country," Berghammer said. "If we are able to get '12' then we're able to do whatever in the playoffs."

"But our first goal is week 1 against Texas Lutheran," Berghammer said. "That's step one to '12.'"

Only time will tell. But one thing is for sure: The Titans are ready to put on a show.

"This is where you want to be on Saturdays in the fall when UWO football is at home," Jennings said. "It's a raucous and rowdy event, and a place where you can have a ton of fun."

Oshkosh's season begins Saturday as they host Texas Lutheran University at JJ Keller Field at Titan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.