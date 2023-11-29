Fighting for fifty: Titans volleyball could help UWO reach major milestone

CLAREMONT, Calif. — Sunday night, a crowd of supporters filed into the Kolf Sports Center to send the UW-Oshkosh volleyball team to the NCAA Division III Elite Eight. The Titans have since landed in Claremont, Calif., just east of Los Angeles, and are getting ready for their quarterfinal match on Wednesday night.



The Titans are 37-1 this season, with their lone loss coming to rival UW-Whitewater in the WIAC Championship.

UWO started out the season 34-0, breaking a 14-year-old record for the longest winning streak in program history.

Four Titans players were named All-Americans Tuesday, including senior middle blocker Riley Kindt, who was the team's lone first-team honoree.

All-time, UW-Oshkosh has won 49 national championships, so a volleyball triumph this week would give the university its 50th overall national championship.

Oshkosh has 32 NCAA DIII championships, tied for the 7th most in the division's history. Three of the school's national titles came in Division III, while 14 others were won through other governing bodies.

UWO's last national title was just last season. The Titans volleyball team brought home an NCGA (National Collegiate Gymnastics Association) championship.

Oshkosh's last NCAA championship was in 2019 (men's basketball).

The Titans take on Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. CT in the NCAA quarterfinal round. The match can be streamed live on NCAA.com.

The semifinal round is Thursday, and the championship game will be played Friday at 6:00 p.m. CT.