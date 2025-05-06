Erin Hills to host U.S. Women’s Open, adding to Wisconsin’s legacy as a championship golf destination

HARTFORD (NBC 26) — Wisconsin is quickly becoming a premier destination for championship golf, and this spring, the state adds another prestigious milestone. For the first time in its history, Erin Hills will host the U.S. Women’s Open, the longest-running major championship in women’s golf.

The venue — already known for hosting the 2008 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links, the 2011 U.S. Amateur Championship, and the 2017 U.S. Open, where Brooks Koepka won his first major title — will now welcome the top 156 women golfers in the world. Erin Hills becomes just the 16th course to host both the men’s and women’s U.S. Opens in the tournament’s 130-year history.

“I can tell you that if you’ve never seen the best female golfers in the world play golf, this would be the place to come watch it,” said USGA CEO Mike Whan.

Whan emphasized the USGA’s long-term commitment to the state.

“We’re gonna be here 12 more times in the next 15 years,” he said. “We believe in the state. We believe in the golf courses that you build. And we believe in the journey to get here as part of the desire. When you finish your journey, it’s gotta be big. It’s gotta be special.”

The U.S. Women’s Open has been held in Wisconsin twice before — at Blackwolf Run in Kohler in 1998 and 2012 — but never at Erin Hills, which many describe as a “cathedral of the game.”

“What doesn’t stick out about this golf course? It’s absolutely gorgeous and, just the setting, the grandeur. John talked about it. It’s a cathedral of the game, and it’s gonna provide an incredible test of golf for the women,” said Shannon Rouillard, the USGA’s senior director of championships.

Among those with fond memories of Erin Hills is former LPGA player Tiffany Joh, who won the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links there in 2008. Now an assistant coach for the U.S. National Development Program, Joh reflected on the personal significance of the venue.

“I think Wisconsin golf, the U.S. Women’s Open has always had a really special place in my heart because it's it's why I started. But, yeah, I mean, Wisconsin, it's like look at this place. It is so beautiful. How how can you not come to this place and fall in love with it?”

Joh also noted the course’s unique challenges.

“I remember how windy it was. I remember how firm and fast it was. And I remember a lot of kind of forced carries and false fronts, which is not typical for a link-style golf course. And I remember the fescue. I spent a lot of time in the fescue. So, I think that's one of the cool parts of this course — it's tough, but it’s fair. Right? I mean, the fairways are relatively generous, but obviously very penalizing if you miss them.”

The 80th U.S. Women’s Open begins May 29, marking a new chapter in Wisconsin’s growing legacy as a championship golf destination.