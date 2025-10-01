De Pere’s Grady Lenn aims for first cross country title before joining Wisconsin

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Senior Grady Lenn has established himself as one of Wisconsin’s most accomplished high school distance runners, setting records and finishing in the top seven at state every year. Now, the De Pere standout is focused on the one prize that’s still missing — a state cross country title.

“Obviously, I want to win state,” Lenn said. “I want to find success there, but also just enjoy the little things and enjoy the build-up into state.”

De Pere’s Grady Lenn aims for first cross country title after record-breaking high school running career

Lenn holds the Wisconsin high school records in the 1,600 meters (4:01.79) and 3,200 meters (8:52.79), along with the De Pere school record in the 5K (14:43.6). In each event, he previously broke his own marks during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

“I still sometimes — and I think all our coaching staff, even on the track and field side — we’re just in awe of the numbers he’s put up, because some of them are ridiculous,” coach Chris Hendricks said.

But Hendricks said Lenn’s growth goes beyond what the stopwatch shows.

“Physically, he’s obviously developed quite a bit, but really, in the past year, it’s probably been more his mental maturity,” Hendricks said. “Last spring was him really showing that mental aspect of being able to take everything to the next level.”

Lenn has steadily climbed the podium at state cross-country, finishing seventh, third, and then second. Hendricks believes this fall could be the year.

“He loves the big moment,” Hendricks said. “And I think he’s ready to see himself cross that finish line. He’s taken seventh, he’s taken third, he’s taken second. Each year, he’s been just a little bit closer. I think it’s his turn now.”

When his high school career comes to a close, Lenn will stay in Wisconsin to compete for the Badgers.

“Wisconsin being the home school is kind of a cherry on top,” Lenn said. “I picked Wisconsin for other reasons besides that. They have, historically, a really amazing program, but I feel like the coaches and the team were the closest to a family you can get. That was my main reason. But it’s definitely a cherry on top to hopefully have in-state kids that either watched me or are around my age be able to follow me through college.”

For Hendricks, watching Lenn’s goals turn into reality has been memorable.

“He set that as his goal — ‘I want to really get after this and become a Division One track and field cross country athlete.’ And he did it,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks believes Lenn’s impact on the program will continue long after he graduates.

“I don’t think we’ll necessarily have another Grady Lenn, and I wouldn’t expect it,” Hendricks said. “But you hope that somebody will find a little bit of that in them — that they’ll want to try to do some of the things or emulate what they saw in Grady at some point.”