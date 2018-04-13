Dallas Cowboys release wide receiver Dez Bryant

DALLAS, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys have released wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Bryant met with team owner Jerry Jones today and that's when he was informed of the team's decision.

In a statement, Jones said he holds, "Dez Bryant in the highest regard," and that he was grateful for Bryant’s passion and spirit over the past eight years.

Bryant gained over a thousand yards each season from 2012-to-2014

However his production has fallen off just a bit over the last few seasons, and some question whether his current productivity is worth his $12.5-million dollar a year base salary.

Since joining the Cowboys in 2010, Dez Bryant has accounted for 7,459 yards and scored 73 touchdowns.

He will now be a free agent and is sure to find a new home soon.