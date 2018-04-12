Report: Packers agree to deal with Davon House

A report says that the Packers' thin roster of cornerbacks is a little thicker again, thanks to a re-signing of a veteran.

Davon House has agreed to a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, according to Pro Football Weekly's Eric Edholm.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky later confirmed the report, saying a physical examination was still required before signing the deal.

The 28-year-old House is coming off a season in which he played 12 games with the Packers, intercepted one pass, defended six and made 37 tackles.

Pro Football Focus graded him at a 50.3 Overall and the 98th best cornerback in the NFL last season.

128 cornerbacks played in at least 10 games last season.

House will play his sixth season in Green Bay in 2018 in an eight year career.

He first played with the Packers in 2011-14 and returned in 2017 after two seasons in Jacksonville.

House has three career interceptions, a fumble recovery and three sacks in his Packers career. He has started 26 games for the Packers, missing some games due to a back injury.