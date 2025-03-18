UW-Oshkosh women’s basketball departs for Final Four, faces Smith College in National Semifinal

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — For the first time since 1996, the UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team is headed to the national semifinal round. The Titans face a long travel day to Salem, Virginia, where they will take on 2024 national runner-up Smith College.

“We’ve got to go from here to Chicago, fly to Raleigh, and then take a bus to Salem,” head coach Brad Fischer said. “Hopefully, we’ll get to feed them sometime in the middle of the day, but they’ve been lacking sleep the last couple of days. I’m excited for them to hopefully crash on the bus and the plane.”

Despite the demanding schedule, which began with a 5:50 a.m. practice, the team remains energized for the week ahead.

“It’s been a little crazy, a little chaotic,” senior forward Sarah Hardwick said. “We got back on Sunday, then had to pack and get everything ready to leave today. But the excitement is always there, so I don’t mind getting up for an early practice.”

The Titans will face a familiar opponent in Smith College, the team that knocked them out of last year’s Sweet 16. That loss has fueled their run to the Final Four.

“It just left a mark on my heart,” Kayce Vaile said. “I know everyone took that loss into the summer and spring and just worked their butts off to get to this point.”

Fischer acknowledged the challenge but welcomed the opportunity.

“To see a familiar face—we kind of know what they’re about, but they know us as well,” Fischer said. “We’re just excited to be there. Like I said after the game, if you put South Carolina or UConn on the other side, I’d be just as excited today. We’re ready to go play.”

This is just the third time in program history that UW-Oshkosh has reached the Final Four. The team believed from the start that they could make this run, and they are eager to take the court on Thursday night.

“I can’t put into words how excited I am for this moment, especially for this team,” Vaile said. “We’ve worked so hard to get here. It’s really exciting, and we’re just soaking in every moment we have left together.”

Hardwick echoed the sentiment.

“Yeah, it’s a surreal experience,” she said. “You watch teams growing up, you watch March Madness, and it’s just surreal to be a part of it.”

The Titans will take on Smith College at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. They’re just two wins away from bringing home the championship trophy.