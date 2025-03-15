Watch Now
UW-Oshkosh shuts down Illinois Wesleyan, advances to NCAA DIII Elite Eight

JOHN MILLER / NBC 26
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — UW-Oshkosh is headed back to the NCAA Division III Elite Eight after a dominant performance in the Sweet 16.

The Titans defeated Illinois Wesleyan 63-43 on Friday, securing their seventh Elite Eight appearance in program history and second under head coach Brad Fischer. UWO’s defense was the difference, holding IWU—who entered the game averaging 79.8 points per game—to a season-low 43 points.

Avery Poole led the Titans with 13 points, while Kayce Vaile added 10 points and nine rebounds. Alex Rondorf also scored 10, and Sarah Hardwick contributed defensively with seven rebounds and five steals.

UW-Oshkosh advances to the Elite Eight, where it will face Baldwin Wallace in the national quarterfinals.

