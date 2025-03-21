Watch Now
UW-Oshkosh falls to Smith in NCAA Division III Final Four

UW-Oshkosh head coach Brad Fischer 'humbled' as he joins Bo Ryan in the WIAC history book
JOHN MILLER
SALEM, Va. — UW-Oshkosh’s postseason run came to an end Thursday night as the Titans fell to Smith College, 49-47, in the NCAA Division III Final Four.

The Titans (27-5) battled to the final seconds, cutting the deficit to one late in the game, but Smith held on to secure the victory.

Game Recap:

Oshkosh took a 23-22 lead into halftime after outscoring the Pioneers 14-8 in the second quarter and holding Smith scoreless for nearly seven minutes. Avery Poole’s two free throws with 1:32 left in the second quarter gave the Titans the edge at the break.

After three quarters, UWO led 36-33. The game remained tight in the fourth, with the teams tied at 42-42 with 5:05 remaining.

Smith managed to pull ahead in the final moments, ending Oshkosh’s bid for a national championship.

Top Performers for the Titans:

  • Sammi Beyer: 15 points, 6-for-11 FG
  • Paige Seckar: 10 points
  • Alex Rondorf: 12 rebounds

With the loss, UW-Oshkosh closes out a stellar season, reaching the Final Four for the first time since 1996.

