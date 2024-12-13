Stillwell powers UW-Milwaukee past UW-Green Bay, 88-67

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Milwaukee dominated the Battle of I-43 on Wednesday night at the Resch Center, defeating UW-Green Bay 88-67.

Four players scored in double figures for the Panthers. Jamichael Stillwell led Milwaukee with 24 points and 19 rebounds, breaking the program record of 18 rebounds set by Nathan Schramayer in 1995. Kentrell Pullian added 18 points in the win.

For Green Bay, Anthony Roy finished with 20 points, while Marcus Hall contributed 18 points and six rebounds.

Quick Hits:



The Panthers outrebounded the Phoenix 46-22.

Milwaukee scored 26 second-chance points.

Milwaukee outscored Green Bay 40-26 in the paint.

The Panthers shot 41.4% from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix fell to 2-9 on the season with their sixth straight loss. UW-Green Bay will return to action on the road against UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, Dec. 14.