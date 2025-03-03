St. Norbert headed to NCAA Tournament after ending Wisconsin Lutheran’s 29-game home win streak

DE PERE (NBC 26) — After snapping Wisconsin Lutheran’s 29-game home-court winning streak, St. Norbert officially punched its ticket to the NCAA Division III Tournament. And although the team already knew its postseason fate was sealed, the Green Knights gathered for the selection show to find out their first matchup.

“I was just happy to see our name being called, and we knew it was going to happen. It’s really fun to see that,” senior guard Jamison Nickolai said.

St. Norbert snapped WLC’s 29-game home-court winning streak. The Warriors are 36-3 in their last 39 home games, with all three losses coming against St. Norbert.

“Those guys knew that when we were going down to Wisconsin Lutheran, if we lost that game, that would have been it,” head coach Gary Grzesk said. “We had no backup plan. We weren’t getting at-large bids. So I think those guys went down there with a great mentality going into the game.”

The Green Knights, tournament champions of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, enter the NCAA Tournament 22-6 overall and on a 12-game winning streak. The Green Knights are making their 11th NCAA Division III Tournament appearance and possess a 6-10 all-time record in the tournament, with a 5-5 mark in first-round games. St. Norbert has made nine tournament appearances since 2010, most recently in 2023, when it advanced to the second round.

“I think this team has a lot of confidence—and our togetherness, too,” Nickolai said. “We believe in each other. Anyone can go off on any given night, and that balance throughout the team, I think, can help us make a little bit of a run.”

This moment was extra special for the seniors, whose last appearance was in 2023, when they made it to the second round.

“I know my sophomore year was a really fun experience—probably my best experience playing college basketball,” senior forward Garrett Grzesk said. “It’s always a fun experience, and I know it’s not going to last very long, so we just have to cherish these moments and appreciate them.”

Fellow senior Brandt Wilson agreed.

“I didn’t really contribute as much sophomore year, but it was a blast. Doing it senior year with four other guys I’m really close with—it’s really fun, and it means a lot to me,” Wilson said.

Head coach Gary Grzesk does not know much about the Firebirds at this point, but the prep begins now.

“I think that’s part of the fun,” Grzesk said. “Now we just get into our film work and start to study Carthage. I know the CCIW is an excellent league. They’re always well represented in the postseason. So any team this time of year—you’re playing a good team. I guess the good thing for us is that it’s on a neutral floor when we go over to La Crosse.”

Carthage, regular-season champion of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, enters the NCAA Tournament 22-5 overall. The Firebirds are making their fifth NCAA Division III Tournament appearance and their first since 2010. Carthage is 9-4 all-time in the tournament, with a Final Four appearance in 2002.

The Green Knights will play Carthage at 4:20 p.m. Friday at the La Crosse Center in downtown La Crosse. Host UW-La Crosse and Greenville University will square off in the other first-round game at 6:50 p.m. Friday. The two first-round winners will meet in a second-round matchup at 6:50 p.m. Saturday.