Bucks honor MLK with Monday matinee

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — A Monday matinee in the NBA.

It's not common in the NBA. But on Martin Luther King Day, Bucks fans filled Fiserv Forum to honor Dr. King's legacy through basketball.

The league has held games on MLK day for 36 of the past 37 seasons, with the exception being the lockout-shortened season in 1999.

Bucks forward Bobby Portis - a fan favorite - addressed the crowd before tipoff. The Bucks also held a non-profit fair and honored Dr. William Finlayson with a video tribute during the second quarter. The 98-year-old Finlayson attended Morehouse College with Dr. King and was instrumental in bringing him to Milwaukee during the 1960s civil rights movement.

The Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers, 132-129.