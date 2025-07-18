Blizzard offense fuels playoff push as Green Bay enters final two games of IFL regular season

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — With just two regular-season games remaining, the Green Bay Blizzard are firmly in the hunt for a spot in the Indoor Football League playoffs, thanks in large part to their high-powered offense.

Quarterback Max Meylor, a Wisconsin native, has thrown for more than 1,836 yards and 42 touchdowns this season.

“Statistically, I think we're the best offense in the league,” Meylor said. “So it's just doing what we’re doing, and I’m sure good things will happen.”

A key part of that success has been the emergence of wide receiver TJ Davis. A former quarterback for most of his playing career, Davis transitioned to receiver this season and has quickly become one of Meylor’s top targets. He has recorded 594 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

“He just sees things a little differently,” Meylor said. “You can see it sometimes in the routes and the timing. When he’s out there, he can make any play on the field.”

The shared quarterback experience has fostered unique chemistry between Meylor and Davis.

“We’re on the same page. It just happens naturally,” Davis said. “I feel like we’re both quarterbacks, so we can read the field the same way. We actually see what the defense is doing.”

That connection hasn’t gone unnoticed by Blizzard Head Coach Corey Roberson.

“They’re the best to do it,” Roberson said. “They have a connection that’s unlike any other. That’s a dynamic duo. Just having them both out there, orchestrating everything together. It’s something special.”

At 9-5, the Blizzard sit in second place in the IFL’s Eastern Conference. If they win their final two games, they can clinch a playoff berth and possibly earn the right to host a first-round game.

“I would say it’s important, but it’s really no different than any other game,” said right guard Jake Parks. “We just gotta do our job. It’ll take care of itself.”

For Davis, the team’s mindset hasn’t changed all year.

“Every day we still preach: take it one day at a time, one rep, one play,” he said. “That’s the motto. We’re just going to keep trying to stack these wins and keep being a brotherhood. I think that’s going to take us far.”

Green Bay hosts the Massachusetts Pirates on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at the Resch Center, then closes out the regular season next week on the road against Jacksonville.