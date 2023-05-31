All aboard! UWO men's basketball takes off for rare international trip

OSHKOSH, Wis. (NBC 26) — For the third time in the last seven years, the UW-Oshkosh men's basketball team is going global.

On Tuesday, the Titans took off for an 11-day trip that will take them to three European cities: Prague, Berlin and Paris.

UWO will play a game at each location. The Titans will face Sokol Prazsky in Prague on Thursday, June 1, SSV Lokomotive Bernau in Berlin on Sunday, June 4 and the U21 Metropolitans in Paris on Wednesday, June 7.

The program went on similar trips in 2016 (Italy) and 2019 (Spain), but this is the first during Matt Lewis' coaching tenure to feature multiple cities.