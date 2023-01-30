8 simple rules for keeping your home clean and organized

A clean and organized home is aesthetically pleasing and can give you peace of mind. Keeping your home free from clutter and mess is no easy task, but setting up simple routines can make a huge difference.

Having systems to keep your house clean and orderly will save you loads of stress and time. Learn some simple rules for keeping your home spotless so you can enjoy more relaxing moments doing the things that matter most.

Make Your Bed Every Morning

When you start each day by making your bed, your bedroom will look neater and give you a sense of accomplishment first thing in the morning.

Studies have also shown that people who make their bed every morning get 2.5 more hours of sleep and are more productive than those who don’t. Plus, a made bed helps the rest of the room look styled, even if it’s not perfect.

Don’t Let Dishes Pile Up

Having a lot of dirty dishes can be overwhelming because it creates a sense of chaos and messiness, which is not only unsightly but also stressful. In addition, you may feel overwhelmed or frustrated when the task seems too big to tackle.

Also, the longer you put off washing the dishes, the harder it is to remove dried-on gunk when you finally do get around to it. Dirty dishes can also attract pests if left sitting too long. Additionally, washing dishes immediately after use helps reduce the spread of germs and bacteria.

Clean the Fridge on Trash Day

Cleaning out the refrigerator on trash day allows you to clear out any expired food or leftovers that have been sitting too long. This helps ensure nothing goes bad and can be thrown away without wasting valuable fridge space. In addition, it makes for an efficient use of time since you’re already doing some cleaning.

Remove all food items that are expired or no longer edible, as well as any containers with mold or spoiled food. Then, use a damp rag to wipe down the shelves and drawers, paying special attention to spills and stuck-on bits of food. Consider lining shelves and drawers with a shelf liner for extra protection to make future cleanups easier. When looking for the best shelf liner for your fridge, you’ll want to look for something that has good grip and is waterproof.

Wash One Load of Laundry Per Day

Another way to keep your home clean and organized is to wash, dry, fold and put away one load of laundry per day. This may seem like a lot, but it won’t feel overwhelming if you do just one load every day.

Doing laundry daily will help to ensure that your family has enough clean clothes to last through the week, and you won’t have to spend an entire day off getting it done. You can even toss in a load before you leave for work and finish it when you come home.

Declutter Daily

Getting rid of unwanted items will free up space in your home and make cleaning easier. Start by taking just five minutes each day to sort through things that are no longer needed or used. Focus on a small area, like a single drawer or closet.

Next, invest in quality storage solutions such as shelves lined with the best shelf liners. This will help create an organized space and keep the surfaces protected from damage over time. Finally, follow the rule of one in, one out. This method involves removing an item every time you bring something new into the house to keep clutter at bay.

Keep Dirt Out

You can incorporate several simple rules to reduce the amount of dirt and dust in the home. First, encourage your family and guests to take off their shoes before entering to minimize the spread of dirt throughout the house.

Place doormats at all entryways allowing people and pets to wipe their feet before entering so less dirt gets tracked in. Finally, vacuuming and mopping regularly will help your floor’s sparkle.

Find a Place for Everything

Each item in your home should have a designated storage spot. Having a place for everything will help you know where things are when you need them and prevent clutter from taking over your home.

It can be easy to leave things out when you’re in a hurry. Taking the time to put things away after using them will help to prevent clutter from building up in your home. Returning it to its designated spot is a breeze when everything has a place.

Clean as You Go

Cleaning as you go will help prevent messes from getting out of control and make it easier to keep your home clean overall.

For example, if you’re cooking dinner, wipe down the stovetop and counters while your meal simmers. If you’ve been working in the garage, quickly sweep up any excess sawdust or debris before moving on to your next project.

It’s true what they say: Tidying up is a never-ending process. But by applying a few simple rules and adopting a consistent schedule, you can achieve a clean and organized home that promotes relaxation and joy. Plus, the job doesn’t feel overwhelming if you do something each day.

What is one rule you use to keep your home clean and organized?

