Find Your Holiday Magic at Bliss

Step into a seasonal wonderland where every corner sparkles with holiday magic.

Many guests say our shop captures the feel of Michigan Avenue at Christmas time — elegant, festive, and full of delightful discoveries. We offer ornaments at every price point, from fun finds for a gift exchange to unique pieces for the avid collector. Each item is chosen to inspire: playful, sentimental, or heirloom-quality, depending on what you’re searching for. What truly sets us apart is our service. Our team listens, guides, and helps you find the perfect piece for the person (or tree) you’re shopping for.

Every purchase is handled with care and packaged beautifully, so it’s ready to give the moment you leave the store. Make a new tradition or add to one you already love — stop by, find something special, and let us help you bring a little extra holiday magic home.

Explore the Magic: www.blissdoorcounty.com or www.facebook.com/DoorCountyBliss