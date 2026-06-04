Emsella: Pain‑Free, Fully‑Clothed Pelvic Strengthening — That Works

If you struggle with urge or stress urinary incontinence, then Emsella is a great option for you.

Emsella is a chair that you sit on that uses high intensity focused electromagnets (HiFEM) that helps strengthen pelvic floor muscles non-invasively. There are no needles, no pain, no down time and you remain fully clothed. This machine is 7x more effective than pelvic floor training and is able to do eleven thousand contractions in a 28-minute session. With a 95% rate of patient satisfaction Emsella helps you do Kegels for better bladder control.

Call Advantage Chiropractic Clinic of Green Bay at 920-432-7774 to schedule a FREE DEMO.

https://www.advancedstrengthwellness.com/emsella