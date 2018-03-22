We’ve all been stuck on the side of the road, or heard a funny noise, leak or smell coming from the car. Here are some easy and inexpensive devices that will take the worry out of a bad situation.

Mechanic Dave Guthrie says, everyone should have a car diagnostic code reader.

“With those types of pieces what they do is tap into the on-board computer system in the vehicle and retrieves what are a series of stored trouble codes or fault codes.”

Guthrie says, that device can be beneficial when it comes to troubleshooting the problem. For example, if the fault code pertains to a faulty gas cap then you’ll be fine to wait and take it to the mechanic; instead of getting it looked at immediately.

Whether the fault codes point to a serious problem or not, Guthrie says, you should still take your car in to get it inspected by a certified mechanic.

The next device that’s always great to have in your car is a portable battery. They are oversized lithium cellphone batteries that can rapidly jump start your vehicle without needing help from another driver.

Guthrie says, to ensure safety and maintenance on your vehicle, it’s best you take it in twice a year to a mechanic.