Village of Tigerton issues 'run water' order due to frigid temperatures

Posted

TIGERTON (NBC 26) — The Village of Tigerton is urging neighbors to run their water ahead of this week's frigid temperatures.

Village residents are asked to:

  • Run water about a quarter inch at the faucet head. You should be able to fill one gallon in 7-8 minutes.
  • Run cold water from one sink that is not used as often to prevent it from accidentally being turned off.
  • If the temperatures rise, continue to run until you are notified not to. Warmer weather pushes frost down.
The order is effective beginning Thursday for all village residents. The village says water and sewer discounts will be given, but residents who do not comply will be charged if they have a "freeze up."

