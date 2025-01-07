Van goes through ice on Shawano Lake, driver later arrested on unrelated matter

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A small van went through the ice on Shawano Lake Tuesday morning, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office in a news release.

This happened just after 6:30 a.m.

When responding, deputies learned the driver was able to get out of the van and left the area. Authorities eventually located the driver, who told them nobody else was in the van.

Deputies say the driver had gone out on Shawano Lake to deliver food to someone ice fishing on the lake.

Emergency crews were sent to check the condition of the driver, who was taken to a local hospital. Once released from treatment, deputies say the driver was arrested on an unrelated matter and taken to the Shawano County Jail. Police did not specify the reason for the arrest.

As of Tuesday afternoon, deputies say the van is still on the lake. A local towing company and the Shawano Fire Department are working on removal.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office reminds neighbors to be careful on the ice.

"When going out on the ice for fishing, caution is essential to ensure safety," the Shawano County Sheriff's Office said in the release. "Ice conditions can be unpredictable, and even a small crack or thin spot can lead to dangerous situations. It's important to check the ice thickness, ideally ensuring it is at least 4 inches for safe walking, and to be aware of weather changes that can weaken the ice."