Two injured after car goes airborne over Highway 29 in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two women are injured after their car went airborne over Highway 29 in the township of Wittenberg, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a car was traveling west on County Road Q (Grand Avenue) when it left the roadway just before reaching the Highway 29 overpass. The car went down a hill, crossed all four lanes of Highway 29, became airborne and rolled multiple times before landing in a ditch adjacent to the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Deputies say the driver, a 45-year-old woman from the Mattoon area, and the passenger, a 20-year-old woman from the Oshkosh area, were both ejected from the car.

One of the women had to be extricated from underneath the vehicle. Both women were conscious but suffered serious, life-threatening injuries from the crash, authorities say.

Names were not released.