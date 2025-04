MATTOON (NBC 26) — A tornado was reported in Mattoon, in Shawano County, by the National Weather Service. The tornado reportedly passed the area around 10 p.m. of Monday, April 28.

This was reported after a damage survey was done on Tuesday. NWS will release more details soon and we will update this story as we learn more.

If you have any photos of the severe weather on Monday night, please send it to weatherpix@nbc26.com. Please make sure to include your name and location of the photo.