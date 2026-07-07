Silver Alert: 84-year-old Rodney Jensen missing from Shawano

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is searching for 84-year-old Rodney Lyle Jensen, who was last seen July 6 at 3 p.m. in the town of Shawano, Wisconsin.

Jensen was last seen on the N4800 block of Rocky Ridge Lane. He is believed to be on foot and may be hitchhiking. He has no access to a vehicle and his direction of travel is unknown, though he may be heading toward the Shawano area.

Jensen has a nine-year history of dementia.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 158 pounds, with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, tan shorts, and white shoes and socks.

Anyone with information on Jensen's whereabouts is asked to contact the Shawano County Sheriff's Office at 715-526-3111.

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