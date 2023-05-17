Shawano School District investigating incident of assault

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — The Shawano School District addressed parents and guardians in a letter to provide information pertaining to an incident that occurred at the Middle School on Tuesday.

School officials say one student assaulted another student. The student was not seriously physically injured and returned to school on Wednesday.

Shawano School District has a zero-tolerance policy in place at their schools and it was reported the incident was handled immediately.

The school district became aware of a social media post about the incident through a parent emailing the superintendent, Kurt Krizan.

"We applaud the parent for emailing us, and we encourage all students and parents to contact any trusted adult in the school system if they ever have any concerns," said Krizan. "Our highest priority is for the safety of all students and staff and keeping our schools a safe place to learn and work. We will take any perceived or real threat seriously."

Following the district's established disciplinary procedures, Krizan says the school is following up with all involved individuals.

The incident is also under investigation in collaboration with the Shawano Police Department.

Krizan reminded parents, guardians and family members to "please help your children know that they can safely report any suspicions they have or seek help from all adults at school. Also, please alert them that any actions that threaten our school environment will be taken very seriously by school admonition."