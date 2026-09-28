Shawano High School celebrates new upgrades

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — Neighbors in Shawano celebrated improvements to the Shawano Community High School on Saturday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house.

Community members, families and representatives from the Shawano School District got together to celebrate improvements made as part of a district referendum approved in 2024. Upgrades include renovated collaboration spaces, added security and open areas, and expanded room for high school programming.

“These new upgrades to our high school are monumental in ensuring that our students have the educational and athletic opportunities and facilities they deserve,” Shawano School District Superintendent Kurt Krizan said.

Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc., a construction company involved in the project, said a final ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the high school's auditorium improvements will be held in October.