One person dead in Shawano house fire

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — One person is dead following a house fire Wednesday night in Shawano, according to the Shawano Police Department.

Police say emergency workers responded to reports of a structure fire in the 200 block of East Center Street in Shawano just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

While crews worked to extinguish the fire, one person was found inside the home. The person was pronounced dead at the hospital despite life saving efforts.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification, police said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.