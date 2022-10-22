Officials remind drivers to be alert for deer

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — It’s that time of year when deer-vehicle crashes are a major concern for Wisconsin drivers.

Deer can come out of nowhere and cross in front of you as you're driving down the road.

"In Shawano County we have very high deer population here. It's what we're known for here is our outdoor life,” said Lt. Chris Madle of the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, in 2018, Shawano County had 768 reports of deer-vehicle collisions.

In 2019, it was at 725 and in 2020 it was at 643.

Lt. Made said these calls can often become overwhelming.

"I know when I was still in patrol working afternoons, you felt some days at the end of October you were just going from car-deer to car-deer to car-deer crash. We'll probably average about five to six on an afternoon or evening shift come this time,” said Lt. Madle.

While these deer-car collisions can sometimes be unavoidable, there are things to you can do to reduce the dangers.

Officials said you shouldn't swerve as they don't want you to end up in a ditch and get in an even more serious crash.

"Just take your foot off the gas pedal. I know we don't want to hit the deer, but it’s safer for us to gently hit the brake pedal, hit the deer rather than trying to swerve and have further injuries or collisions,” said Lt. Made.

Department of Natural Resources Deer and Elk Specialist Ally Magnin agrees.

"Definitely don't swerve, slow down if you can, if road conditions allow. Don't try to predict which way the deer is going to head. That can sometimes be unpredictable,” Magnin said.

Officials say Deer are more active at dawn and dusk and if you see one there's a good chance there are several more close by.

