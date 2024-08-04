Missing man found dead in Shawano County's Bahr Lake

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A missing 64-year-old town of Washington man was found dead in Bahr Lake with his truck, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the man's family contacted law enforcement at 5:50 a.m. Saturday to report him missing. An investigation led deputies to believe the man was in the area of several local lakes, and found evidence at Bahr Lake that a vehicle had driven into the lake. Bahr Lake is a small lake located in the town of Washington in Shawano County.

The sheriff's office said the Shawano County Dive Team found a pickup truck completely submerged in the lake, and the missing man was found dead in the water.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the man's name at this time.