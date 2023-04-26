Watch Now
Man arrested following reported stabbing in Shawano

Posted at 10:47 AM, Apr 26, 2023
SHAWANO (NBC 26) — A 21-year-old Shawano man was taken into custody on a probation hold following a reported stabbing Tuesday night.

Shawano Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Acron Street where they found a 22-year-old Keshena man on the ground with what appeared to be a stab wound to his abdomen, according to a police media release.

Providing medical care until Shawano Ambulance arrived, police said the victim was transported to ThedaCare Shawano and was subsequently flown by ThedaStar to ThedaCare-Neenah for treatment.

A deputy from the Shawano County Sheriff's Office was able to locate a suspect that matched a description given by a witness. The 21-year-old Shawano man was taken into custody on a probation hold related to the stabbing incident.

Police said there is no current danger to the public. An investigation is ongoing and a request for charges stemming from the incident are expected to be forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office.

