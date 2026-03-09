SHAWANO (NBC 26) — Women from across different industries came together in Bonduel on International Women's Day for an afternoon of networking, conversation, and community.

The Ladies Networking Event included connection activities and presentations from local business owners. Organizer Katie Guth, owner of Archer & Bliss Floral, said the goal was simple — help women build relationships and support one another.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Local women gather in Bonduel for Ladies Networking Event on International Women's Day

"We might not be in the same industries but getting connected to see how we can help each other," Guth said.

Guth said hearing other women's stories can also be powerful.

"Everybody's entrepreneurial journey is different the decisions we make or how we make it to be an entrepreneur and its very interesting and inspiring to hear those stories from other women," Guth said.

Attendees said events like this help create a support system, especially for women in business. Megan Lozano-Rodriguez, a Shawano realtor, said the gathering offered something many women need.

"It's a really nice time to come together with women who understand what we are going through," Lozano-Rodriguez said.

"There are somethings that you may feel lonely in and then you're talking to the other women and you're like, oh my gosh I'm not alone," Lozano-Rodriguez said.

Aspen Brunner, owner of Rustic Oven, shared a similar message.

"Connections are never ending and they're so important and very very useful," Brunner said.

"Community over competition every single day," Brunner said.

For many in the room, it was also a chance to meet new people. Mariam Miller, owner of Prestige Cleaning Services, said the event brought her face to face with dozens of women she had not yet met.

"I only knew like 5 people and there were what like 20-25 people and I got to meet them, it was excellent," Miller said.

Heather Pahl, owner of Martin Jewelers, said she hopes events like these continue beyond International Women's Day.

"I hope other people are inspired to find ways to continue to connect and lift each other up," Pahl said.

Organizers said they hope the event leaves women feeling inspired, supported, and more connected with others in their community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.