Employees thwart attempted robbery at a Shawano Kwik Trip

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — Kwik Trip employees thwarted an attempted robbery in Shawano.

Police say they got called just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for a robbery in progress at the Kwik Trip located at 1241 E. Green Bay St.

Police say employees at the Kwik Trip detained a female suspect who was wearing a disguise and taking money from the cash register. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office arrested the suspect when they arrived to the store.

Police say the suspect's vehicle was in the parking lot and was modified to hide key information.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

