Death of 2-year-old Shawano child treated as 'suspicious'

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — The death of a young child in Shawano on Saturday is being treated as "suspicious," according to the police.

Chief Michael Musolff called the investigation "standard protocol" given the incident and age of the child.

"It is the policy of the Shawano Police Department to thoroughly investigate any death involving a child to ensure all concerns are fully addresses and the facts are clearly understood," Musolff said in a Facebook post.

No further details are planned to be released at this time, Musulff said.