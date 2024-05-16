ATV crash kills 13-year-old girl in Shawano County

TOWN OF LESSOR (NBC 26) — A 13-year-old girl has died after an ATV crash in the Town of Lessor in Shawano County.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Wednesday night around 8:30 in the area of Landstad Road and Two Creek Road on private property.

Investigators say there was one witness on scene who was able tell law enforcement what happened. The say the girl's parents were cooperative with law enforcement.

Her identity has not been released. Investigators say she was a student in the Village of Bonduel. They say all schools in the village are providing support and services to all students and staff.

The Wisconsin DNR is the primary agency investigating this crash.

