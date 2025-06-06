2 killed in crash in Town of Waukechon in Shawano County, deputies say

TOWN OF WAUKECHON (NBC 26) — Two people were killed after a crash in the Town of Waukechon on Friday afternoon, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

A pickup truck was traveling east on County Road BE when an SUV attempted to turn west from County Road B, but deputies said it appears the SUV did not to see the pickup truck when taking the turn and was struck in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injures and was taken to a hospital. The two occupants of the SUV, a 69-year-old woman who was driving, and a 71-year-old man, both from Bonduel, died from their injuries at the scene.

Deputies said the names of those involved are being withheld pending family notification. The crash remains under active investigation.