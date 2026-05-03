Second person dies from April crash in Appleton, alcohol a factor

APPLETON (NBC26) — A second person who sustained injures in the April 9 crash had died from their injuries, according to the family's GoFundMe page and an obituary.

Family says 67-year-old Alan Hopfensperger died from his injuries on May 2.

This comes days after the Appleton Police Department and Outagamie County Coroner's Office said Margaret Hopfensperger died April 24 from injuries sustained in the April 9 collision at Wisconsin Avenue and Meade Street.

Responding officers found one vehicle overturned and another resting in a nearby parking lot. Hopfensperger’s husband was behind the wheel.

The crash involved a 17-year-old Appleton boy who police say was driving under the influence of alcohol. Investigators allege he failed to stop at a red traffic signal and struck the vehicle carrying Hopfensperger and her husband.

Because of the teenager’s extensive injuries and need for specialized medical care, he has not been jailed, police said in their latest update.

The department has referred multiple charges to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office, including:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle (WI §940.09(1)(a))

Homicide by use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol content (WI §940.09(1)(b))

Injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm (WI §940.25(1)(a))

Police said the investigation is ongoing.