Score this hammock chair on sale at Walmart for just $21

If you’re in the market for a hammock chair, now is the time to nab it. The Hanging Swing Cotton Hammock Chair from Ktaxon is on sale at Walmart for $20.99 (down from $47.84). That’s more than half off!

This comfortable cradle chair is made of high-quality rope that hangs from a solid wood stick that measures 35.43 inches long. You can attach it to a porch beam at home or hang it from a tree while camping, hiking, hunting or picnicking in your backyard. It allows you to sit up or stretch your body out at full length.

Out of 96 reviews on Walmart, this hammock chair had an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. A purchaser named Alice wrote, “We bought 2 of these chairs for camping, we are not small people, and i really didn’t think they would hold us, but they do, and they are comfy.”

Many of the reviewers did note that the swing doesn’t include hardware. “I love it, Im a 210 pound machine and it had no problem keeping me on,” wrote a purchaser named Shloime. “Just know you will need some type of hook to hang it up.”

If you’re looking for a hammock swing that’s a bit more substantial, there’s another option on Walmart that’s also on sale.

This Cotton Hammock Chair is $28.99 (down from $88.99) and is made with cotton canvas fabric, strong cotton ropes, and a detachable steel support bar. It can hold up to 330 pounds and comes with two pillows.

Out of 290 reviews, it averaged 4.5 out of 5 stars. A customer named Melody wrote, “This swing is very comfortable. I bought this because my 10-month-old child likes to play. My wife can hold him and sit on it. It is very safe! … The disadvantage is that it is made of cloth and cannot be left outside in rainy days. But the installation is fast.”

At one-third of the original price, this hammock chair probably won’t last long!

