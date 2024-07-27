ISS astronauts celebrate 2024 Paris Games from outer space

As the Paris Games' opening ceremony kicked off on Friday, fans around the world watched as athletes floated in boats down the iconic Seine river, waving to crowds and television cameras.

And astronauts orbiting around the world took time during their daily training to pay homage to the Games and the athletes who will be competing down on solid ground.

NASA released a training montage showing the crew aboard the station, sharing some Olympic spirit with their fellow humans back on our planet.

NASA Astronaut Matt Dominick said, "Over the past few days on the International Space Station, we have had an absolute blast, pretending to be Olympic athletes. We of course have had the benefit of weightlessness."

He said, "We can't image how hard this must be, to be such a world class athlete doing your sports under actual gravity. So, from all of us, aboard the International Space Station, to every single athlete in the Olympic Games: Godspeed!"

The ISS has been continuously occupied since November 2000. An international crew of seven people are on board the space station, orbiting Earth at five miles per second. They orbit our plant completely every 90 minutes.