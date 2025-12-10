In-N-Out stops serving order number 67 because of a nonsensical meme

Burger chain In-N-Out is taking a stand against a viral craze and eliminating use of the number 67 for orders in its restaurants.

The change, first reported by People Magazine, came about a month ago in response to a nonsensical phrase that is particularly popular among teens and kids.

An employee for the restaurant told the outlet order number 67 has been pulled from its ticketing system.

67, pronounced "six-seven," traces uncertain roots to the song "Doot Doot (6 7)" by rapper Skrilla, as well as to viral social media videos featuring the song and the phrase. References have spread to NBA and NFL players and throughout classrooms. An associated gesture involves holding one's hands out, empty palms up, and moving them alternately up and down.

67 is considered a meme, slang or an inside joke that can be referenced in multiple contexts, and as such does not have a precise definition. Dictionary.com itself calls the term a form of brainrot — slang for a subgenre of mindless, meaningless, extremely online content.

Meanwhile, other restaurant competitors are capitalizing on the interest. Wendy's now offers a $0.67 frosty and Pizza Hut offers $0.67 wings.