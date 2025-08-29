Two decades later, Hurricane Katrina’s lessons remain urgent

Twenty years after Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast — killing nearly 1,500 people and damaging more than 1 million homes across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama — its lessons remain urgent as climate change drives increasingly destructive storms.

Katrina’s 140 mph wind gusts pushed storm surges nearly 30 feet above normal along the Mississippi coast, submerging 80% of New Orleans. The storm displaced an estimated 1.5 million people and caused $125 billion in damages, still the highest total for any hurricane in U.S. history when adjusted for inflation.

Scientists say warming ocean waters played a role even then. A new Climate Central analysis found climate change increased Katrina’s sustained wind speeds by about 5 mph — enough, according to NOAA, to push damages up by 25% or more. Those winds fed off waters 1.6 degrees warmer than average at the time.

Research indicates human-driven climate change raises the odds of “rapid intensification,” in which storms grow into powerful hurricanes shortly before making landfall. Average Atlantic hurricane seasons now bring 14 named tropical storms, yet 13 of the past 20 years have exceeded that mark. The record belongs to 2020, with 30 named storms and 14 hurricanes; 2005, the year of Katrina, saw 28 named storms.

Advances in forecasting have greatly improved preparedness. Today's five-day track forecasts are as accurate as two-day forecasts were in 2005, helping emergency officials better time evacuation orders. Federal investments have also targeted better intensity prediction, although recent cuts to NOAA, FEMA, and related agencies are slowing the work.

"Katrina is more than anything a human story. I think it's a lesson for how human beings are affected by the environment, and it's a lesson for how we should think about how the climate affects our day-to-day lives," said Daniel Gilford, a meteorologist and atmospheric scientist with Climate Central.

Experts caution that rising sea levels, heavier rainfall — boosted by 15% to 50% in some cases compared to past storms — and faster-moving systems are intensifying threats. Beyond infrastructure and forecasting, Katrina underscored weaknesses in insurance coverage, as post-storm lawsuits revealed disputes over whether damage was caused by wind or flooding. Advocates now tie the insurance industry’s heavy fossil fuel investments to climate-driven disasters, pushing for divestment measures.

“As bad as Katrina was, we know there are potentially bigger storms brewing in the future." Lori Peek, director of the Natural Hazards Center and professor in the Department of Sociology at the University of Colorado Boulder, said. "We have learned so much from that disaster about what went wrong, but also what we could do differently. With everything from issuing evacuation orders, to how we do contraflow in terms of getting traffic going the right direction in a storm, to how you do long-term recovery right."

